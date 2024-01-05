OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 5,438 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises 3.7% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XYLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,309,000 after buying an additional 377,564 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,908,000 after buying an additional 368,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,816,000 after buying an additional 177,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,232,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,177,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,696,000 after purchasing an additional 254,666 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 171,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,723. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.