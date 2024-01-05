OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 5,438 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises 3.7% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XYLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,309,000 after buying an additional 377,564 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,908,000 after buying an additional 368,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,816,000 after buying an additional 177,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,232,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,177,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,696,000 after purchasing an additional 254,666 shares during the period.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 171,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,723. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The Greenbrier Companies: Underappreciated or overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.