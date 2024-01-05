OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 864 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.00. 43,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,033. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.62. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $103.93 and a one year high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

