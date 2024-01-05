Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.48

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 33746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Oliveda International Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.
Oliveda International Company Profile
Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oliveda International
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- How to Invest in Energy
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for Oliveda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oliveda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.