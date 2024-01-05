OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. Purchases 25,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $23,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OPKO Health Trading Down 2.0 %

OPK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.89. 149,232,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,750,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.83.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 85,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after buying an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

