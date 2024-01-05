OriginTrail Trading Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $295.30 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,324,425 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Rakić, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

