Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.68 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Orion Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $327.71 million during the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 21.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Oyj will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orion Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Precedex for intensive care sedative, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.