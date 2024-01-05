Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.14. Approximately 5,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 13,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

