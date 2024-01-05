Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Shares Down 1%

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 2,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

Get Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF

The Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (AFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China A 50 index. The fund tracks an index of the 50 largest China A-shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. AFTY was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.