Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $364.24

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 364.24 ($4.64) and traded as high as GBX 385 ($4.90). Pacific Assets shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.80), with a volume of 117,801 shares changing hands.

Pacific Assets Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 364.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 364.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £447.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,785.71 and a beta of 0.35.

About Pacific Assets

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.