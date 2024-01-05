Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.33% from the company’s previous close.

PCRX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.27. 599,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.78. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 380.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,953,000 after acquiring an additional 55,188 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,866,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,528,000 after purchasing an additional 81,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,337,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,575,000 after buying an additional 164,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.