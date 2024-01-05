Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Trading Up 4.5%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.89. Approximately 132,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 415,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.83 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.