Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Two Point Capital Management Inc.

Two Point Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 3.6% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.55. The stock had a trading volume of 420,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,731. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $432.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $297.12 and a 52 week high of $464.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

