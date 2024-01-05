Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Two Point Capital Management Inc.

Two Point Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 4.0% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.98. 1,295,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,974. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

