PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) EVP Sells $126,578.91 in Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
PENN Entertainment Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.55. 3,810,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.26.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. Research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $74,533,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $59,504,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $19,792,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $15,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.
