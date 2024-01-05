PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) EVP Sells $126,578.91 in Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.55. 3,810,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. Research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PENN. Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PENN Entertainment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $74,533,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $59,504,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $19,792,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $15,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.