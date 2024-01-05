PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,823. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFLT shares. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

View Our Latest Report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.