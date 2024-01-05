Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.7% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 26,280,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after buying an additional 3,670,191 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after buying an additional 3,299,188 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,251,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,703. The stock has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.39.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.