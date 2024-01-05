Polymath (POLY) Price Up 9.3% This Week

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $186.49 million and $47,455.97 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00149659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009197 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

