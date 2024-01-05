PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Financial Comparison

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

PolyPid has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.51, suggesting that its share price is 351% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PolyPid and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$39.56 million ($25.32) -0.31 Intelligent Bio Solutions $1.26 million 2.19 -$10.63 million ($9.13) -0.03

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intelligent Bio Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelligent Bio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

42.3% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -330.26% -91.72% Intelligent Bio Solutions -510.29% -147.23% -64.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PolyPid and Intelligent Bio Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Intelligent Bio Solutions beats PolyPid on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

