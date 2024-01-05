Presidio Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,272 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 143,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $23.70. 605,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,954. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.