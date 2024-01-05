Presidio Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,748 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sempra by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $76.30. 1,551,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,262. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

