Professional Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.67. 36,265,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,598,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.53. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $260.34 and a 52-week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

