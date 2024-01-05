ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Position Lifted by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 5.4% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.24. The stock had a trading volume of 530,530 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.