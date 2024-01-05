PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Trading Down 4%

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $26.96. 113,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 838,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,797. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

