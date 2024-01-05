PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 7,500 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $114,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PubMatic Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PUBM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. 428,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,435. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $754.32 million, a P/E ratio of 505.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,944,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PUBM

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.