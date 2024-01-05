PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 7,500 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $114,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PubMatic Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of PUBM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. 428,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,435. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $754.32 million, a P/E ratio of 505.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
PUBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
