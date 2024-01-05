Qtum Trading Down 7.6% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Qtum has a total market cap of $327.06 million and approximately $55.27 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00007084 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,262.71 or 0.05133763 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00081958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00029715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00023106 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014481 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

