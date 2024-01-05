QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $56,539.58 and approximately $46.86 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00017881 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,805.42 or 1.00042364 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011496 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010653 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.00190039 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000058 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00032021 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $29.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

