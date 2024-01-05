Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.10

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 140701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Radian Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter worth $941,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 55.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 51,818 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 929.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 108,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 97,557 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Further Reading

