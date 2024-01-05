Rakon (RKN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,285.12

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a market cap of $30.10 million and approximately $9,285.12 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rakon has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rakon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rakon Profile

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rakon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rakon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.