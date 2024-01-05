Rarible One Day Trading Volume Reaches $671,683.08 (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Rarible token can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00003538 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $35.94 million and approximately $671,683.08 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Rarible Profile

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,073,676 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RARI is the native cryptocurrency for the Rarible protocol, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token. It empowers token holders with decision-making rights, enabling them to propose ideas and vote on platform upgrades. Rarible is a community-owned marketplace for creating, trading, and collecting non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It operates on the Ethereum blockchain and supports multiple chains like Ethereum, Tezos, and Flow. RARI tokens can be earned by participating on the Rarible platform and are used for curating content and participating in governance. The token’s role in governance allows holders to influence the development and operational aspects of Rarible. Rarible was established by Alex Salnikov and Alexei Falin, and is based in New York.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

