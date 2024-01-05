Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 695,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,046. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.