Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,858 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 197,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 469,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

MODG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,197,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,479. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MODG. TheStreet lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 812,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 812,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at $646,500.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,775 shares of company stock worth $228,773 in the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

