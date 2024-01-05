Request Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Request has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $85.81 million and $2.05 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018261 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,982.15 or 0.99908564 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011428 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010441 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.00199796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08855118 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $1,837,995.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.