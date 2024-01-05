Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Sells $205,575.00 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $205,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,393,817.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:REPX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 68,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $537.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.14). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 million. Analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.63%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Riley Exploration Permian

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yorktown Energy Partners VIII L.P. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth $38,408,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 19.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 55.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.