RSK Smart Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $138.37 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $43,077.54 or 0.99288805 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $138.37 million and approximately $278.71 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,386.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00150060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.36 or 0.00540164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.63 or 0.00367925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00045222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00191302 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000567 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,212 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,212.21296354 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 43,755.94243522 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

