RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading 4.4% Higher This Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $140.88 million and $278.71 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $43,858.78 or 1.00164206 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,786.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00148013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.09 or 0.00543753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00045410 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.82 or 0.00353574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00193455 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000558 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,212 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,212.21296354 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 43,755.94243522 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

