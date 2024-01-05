Safe Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Safe has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $39.02 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00004254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00117522 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00038452 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00023167 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002228 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.87011357 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

