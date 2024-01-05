Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $13.72 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00006840 BTC on major exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $13.72 million and $34.21 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is a digital asset that represents a stake and voting rights in the Santos Football Club ecosystem. It allows holders to influence club decisions through “fan voting.” Santos FC, a renowned football club, introduced the SANTOS token to foster deeper engagement with its fan base and democratize club decisions. Holders of SANTOS tokens can participate in polls, gain access to exclusive content, engage in token-specific events, and trade or hold the tokens. The SANTOS token is a collaboration between Binance and Santos FC, designed to revolutionize the fan experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

