Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0196 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $30.99 million and $6,703.24 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,602,531,614 coins and its circulating supply is 1,581,902,191 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

