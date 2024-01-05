Sawyer & Company Inc Invests $42,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $86.16. 38,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,462. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.72. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $92.20.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

