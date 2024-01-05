Sawyer & Company Inc Takes $28,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VO traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $228.72. 170,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $234.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

