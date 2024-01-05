Schear Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.2% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $336.42. The company had a trading volume of 908,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,768. The stock has a market cap of $211.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.79 and a 200-day moving average of $318.98. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

