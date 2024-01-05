Schear Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in McKesson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,522. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $476.00. 303,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,851. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $457.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.43. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $485.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

