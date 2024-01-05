Schear Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.3% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,026 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 41,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.05. 3,884,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517,003. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

