Schear Investment Advisers LLC Sells 106 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.50. 1,347,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,789. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.05 and its 200-day moving average is $334.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

