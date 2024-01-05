Schear Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.3 %

Target stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.66. 1,843,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

