Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,763 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 5.6% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 27,504 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 498,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 135,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. 3,891,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,063. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

