Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. 380,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,025. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

