Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 549,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 301,633 shares.The stock last traded at $10.62 and had previously closed at $10.60.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $66,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter worth $121,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $166,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $185,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.