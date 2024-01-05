Secret One Day Volume Hits $4,402.01 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $4,402.01 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00116272 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00038358 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00022947 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004177 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002209 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 95.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00377767 USD and is up 4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,012.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

