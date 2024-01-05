Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.41. 23,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 24,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Seiko Epson Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

